CORAL GABLES, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Arlet Lagoa cuts a pizza into slices at Miami's Best Pizza restaurant on September 12, 2014 in Coral Gables, Florida. Reports indicate that milk futures have risen to a record as exports by the U.S. have climbed amid shrinking inventories of cheese and butter, signaling higher costs for pizza and other products made with milk. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Security video from an elevator in Canada caught a Domino’s delivery guy EATING the toppings off somebody’s pizza.  He placed it on the floor, opened the box, and ate a few toppings before closing it again to make the delivery.

Domino’s issued an apology, and the guy was fired.

 

