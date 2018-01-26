When someone hits on your significant other, do you take it as a compliment or do you find it completely rude and inappropriate?

We all know by now that Lauren Kelly’s boyfriend Gabe, is HOT! Super hot.

Well, we were out and about one time when this other girl was all about hitting on Gabe. Lauren didn’t find it flattering at all. Sarah was pretty sure that Gabe didn’t even notice that the girl was hitting on him…because he’s head-over-heels in love with Lauren…but the minute we left Lauren commented on how rude it was.

Was it rude? Or is it a compliment?

What do you think?