Today is National Spouses Day! A new survey at the National Today found the 10 things that annoy us the most about our spouses:

1.  Selective listening, 40%.

2.  Snoring, 39%.

3.  Being a control freak, 26%.

4.  Not financially responsible, 20%.

5.  Gross habits like nose picking, flatulence, and burping, 19%.

6.  Not contributing enough to housework, 18%.

7.  Messy habits like leaving dirty clothes on the floor, 17%.

8.  Works too much, 16%.

9.  Doesn’t get along with your parents, 8%.

10.  Always forgets your anniversary, 5%.

 

The same survey found the 10 things that we actually appreciate about our spouses, too:

1.  Hard working, 60%.

2.  You can be yourself around them, 56%.

3.  Makes you laugh, 56%.

4.  Smart, 52%.

5.  Supportive of your goals, 48%.

6.  Great parent, 45%.

7.  Sexy, 44%.

8.  Good with money, 31%.

9.  Does the dishes, 29%.

10.  Buys you things, 28%.

