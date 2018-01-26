Today is National Spouses Day! A new survey at the National Today found the 10 things that annoy us the most about our spouses:

1. Selective listening, 40%. 2. Snoring, 39%. 3. Being a control freak, 26%. 4. Not financially responsible, 20%. 5. Gross habits like nose picking, flatulence, and burping, 19%. 6. Not contributing enough to housework, 18%. 7. Messy habits like leaving dirty clothes on the floor, 17%. 8. Works too much, 16%. 9. Doesn’t get along with your parents, 8%. 10. Always forgets your anniversary, 5%.

The same survey found the 10 things that we actually appreciate about our spouses, too: