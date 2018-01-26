There is a 60-year-old man named Robert Leibowitz and he lives in Brooklyn. Robert suffers from chronic kidney disease and has for 15 years.

As of last summer, his kidneys were only functioning at about 5% and he had been on the transplant list for four years.

In August he decided to take matters into his own hands and he made a shirt that said, quote, “In Need of Kidney,” and it has his phone number and blood type on it.

He went to Florida and started walking around Disney World.

Someone posted a photo of him on Facebook and it got 32,000 SHARES the first day! After that the phone calls started to roll in and four people with O-positive blood flew to New York to get tested and ONE was a perfect match!

As if the story couldn’t get any more magical, Richie Sully from Indiana was donating blooding and scrolling Facebook when he found the story and he left Robert a voicemail saying, quote, “I have an extra kidney, and you are more than welcome to it.”

Surgery was last Thursday and they are both doing great!