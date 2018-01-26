Filed Under:cage page, cage show, jason cage, viral

A grocery store chain in France offered a 70% discount on Nutella and shoppers LOST THEIR MINDS!

Police were called when people began fighting and pushing one another.

“They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand,” one customer told French media.

A member of staff at one Intermarché shop in central France told the regional newspaper Le Progrès: “We were trying to get in between the customers but they were pushing us.” BBC

