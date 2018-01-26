Cruise Critic is reporting that a Harry Potter themed cruise is coming to England.

For Harry Potter fans, the next best thing to a flying car kicks off in summer 2018 on England’s Thames River. Harry Potter-themed river cruises will take passengers on a “magical” itinerary, visiting landmarks that appeared in the film series.

The ship is an 8-passenger Magna Carta barge ship. Along your sail you will pass some of Harry Potter’s filming locations including,

Virginia Water – This is where Harry encountered Buckbeak in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

Dorney Court and Picket Post Close – the real-life 4 Privet Drive

Christ Church College at Oxford University – This is the GREAT HALL

You will then head to Warner Bros Studio for a behind the scenes tour.

You can get more info on the cruise, here.