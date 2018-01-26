Cruise Critic is reporting that a Harry Potter themed cruise is coming to England.
For Harry Potter fans, the next best thing to a flying car kicks off in summer 2018 on England’s Thames River. Harry Potter-themed river cruises will take passengers on a “magical” itinerary, visiting landmarks that appeared in the film series.
The ship is an 8-passenger Magna Carta barge ship. Along your sail you will pass some of Harry Potter’s filming locations including,
Virginia Water – This is where Harry encountered Buckbeak in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”
Dorney Court and Picket Post Close – the real-life 4 Privet Drive
Christ Church College at Oxford University – This is the GREAT HALL
You will then head to Warner Bros Studio for a behind the scenes tour.
