**Here are this year’s Grammy winners in a few of the major categories:

Album of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Record of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Divide”, Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Feel It Still”, Portugal The Man

Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best R&B Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best Rap Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Album: “From a Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Better Man”, Little Big Town

**Kendall Jenner threw some serious shade at Scott Disick after he was spotted hanging out with his children — who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

A fan account shared photos of the couple and his kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, on Saturday, January 27, including one that showed the group in a car with Richie sitting in the front seat. Jenner, who is two years older than Richie, commented under the pic, “Awww scott and his kids” with a laughing-face emoji. It’s the first time the model has been seen out with Disick’s children.

The comment has since been deleted — but not before fans saw it and quickly reacted to the reality star’s dig.

US WEEKLY

**Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx looked very much in love at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala in New York City on Saturday, January 27.

Katie wore a red dress with her short hair sleeked back, while her date in a black tuxedo. The pair were spotted laughing together at a table and also had a good time with pals who came by to say hello. A source who attended the event told Us Weekly, “Katie looked really carefree and happy. Jamie had his hand on her leg and they looked very much like a couple.”

The pair has been strategic about keeping their relationship private since getting together at a 2013 fundraiser in East Hampton, New York. They finally went public with their romance in September 2017, when they were spotted taking a romantic stroll on a Malibu beach. The couple weren’t too surprised that they were spotted, with a Foxx source telling Us Weekly, “He expected pictures to come out even sooner than this.”

See pics HERE

**Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of Ikea, passed away peacefully over the weekend. Kamprad was 91.

Kamprad died at his home in Sweden, where he founded the worldwide chain in 1943.

Ikea issued a statement, saying, Kamprad was one of the greatest entrepreneurs of the 20th century. Ikea currently has 389 stores worldwide.

Kamprad founded Ikea when he was just 17 years old. He ran the company for many decades, stepping down in 2013 when he was 87 years old.

**None of the Grammy nominees went home empty-handed, because the Grammys gift bag was filled with thousands of dollars worth of swag.

Nominees and more will be getting the bags filled by Distinctive Assets. They include a Wi-Fi pet feeder to a phone reading with a dead loved one, valued at $150 for a 45 minute session. The most expensive thing is SmileDirectClub’s invisible teeth aligners, which cost $2,170.

Here’s some other swag in the bag:

— Finger companion monkey toy … $14.99

— Ear wax removal kit … $34.29

— Handbag poncho … $20

— Wireless eye massager … $24.99

— Handheld steam inhaler … $179

— Book of the Month Club .. $150

**Some more Super Bowl ads have hit the Internet. They include Amazon‘s, which is about ‘Alexa’ losing her voice . . . and the latest heart-tugging ad from Budweiser, which is about their disaster relief efforts.

This year’s ad is about how much they’ve helped the disaster relief efforts in Texas, Florida, California, and Puerto Rico.

The ad shows their employees canning WATER out of their beer facilities, which then goes out to places in need. It’s true, by the way. They say they shipped out nearly 3 million cans of drinking water last year.

They set this year’s tear-jerker ad to a new version of “Stand By Me” sung by Skylar Grey.

And here’s the one from Amazon:

**Mardi Gras is only a few weeks away. And to get ready, New Orleans finally just cleaned up from many, many, many past years.

They hired crews to clear out the storm drains from a five-block area in the French Quarter, right in the epicenter of Mardi Gras. And they wound up sucking out 93,000 POUNDS of beads from those sewers. That’s over 46 TONS of beads.

It’s pretty clear they didn’t realize THAT many beads were down there clogging things up . . . so now they’re brainstorming ways to keep their drains clear.

BEADS!

**”Maze Runner: The Death Cure” Won the Box Office This Weekend

The final movie in the “Maze Runner” trilogy, “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”, made $23.5 million at the box office this weekend, which was enough to edge “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”, which spent the last three weeks at #1.

The Christian Bale western “Hostiles” came in third with $10.2 million. It’s been kicking around a few smaller theaters for a few weeks . . . but it opened nationwide this weekend. Here’s the top 5:

1. NEW: “Maze Runner: The Death Cure“, $23.5 million

2. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle“, $16.4 million. Up to $338.1 million in its 6th week.

3. “Hostiles“, $10.2 million. Up to $12.1 million in its 6th week.

4. “The Greatest Showman“, $9.5 million. Up to $126.5 million in its 6th week.

5. “The Post“, $8.9 million. Up to $58.5 million in its 6th week.

**It’s only been one month since she was an adviser to the president of the United States, but Omarosa is already headed back to reality TV. She will be on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

The cast will also include: former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”star Brandi Glanville, “American Pie” actress Shannon Elizabeth, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath . . .

Ross Mathews, a.k.a. ‘Ross the Intern,’ former NBA star Metta World Peace, former “Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam, James Maslow from the Nickelodeon band Big Time Rush . . .

“Hairspray” star Marissa Jaret Winokur, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell, and Ariadna Gutiérrez. She was Miss Colombia . . . the one Steve Harvey MISTAKENLY announced as Miss Universe in 2015.

Unlike the usual “Big Brother” seasons, this one will be pretty short. It’ll premiere February 7th and run through February 25th. CBS will air four episodes each week, with two-hour shows on Fridays. The live-stream will air on CBS All Access.