Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

A lot of great things happened at the Grammy Awards last night. James Corden did a good job as the host, Kendrick Lamar opened up the show with U2 and Dave Chapelle. (?) Bruno Mars killed his performance with Cardi B, Lady Gaga almost brought us to TEARS as she sat at the piano looking flawless as she sang “A Million Reasons,” and Kesha probably gave the performance of her LIFETIME, but no one was quite into the show as Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s daughter, Blue Ivy.

Sitting right in the middle of her parents, Blue was trying to concentrate on what was happening on stage, but her mom’s clapping was apparently being too loud. So she did what any little kid would do when their parents are being too loud: she shushed her. And it was priceless!

We feel ya Blue, we feel ya! 😉