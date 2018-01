This is a home security cam video of a car driving up just after a UPS driver drops off some packages to a home. The passenger gets out and runs up to the front porch and grabs the package, as she turns to run she slips on the grass and what looks like, BREAKS HER ANKLE! If you have the sound up, you can hear her pain. The driver has to run up and pick her up and STILL goes back to steal the packages?!??!