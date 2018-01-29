Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Last week we had some very special guests stop by the studios…baby goats! These are the goats that are part of the newest trend, “Goat Yoga.” Oh yeah, it’s a real thing.

img 7036 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday I helped Gabe’s brother move. Well, I would say I watched the boys move while I drank my coffee and sat in the car.

img 7084 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

This weekend it was finally warm enough to take my nephew out to play in the back yard…see that mud on the slide? It all ended up on his pants when he went down, lol.

img 7048 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday morning I woke up to Gabe playing with all 3 dogs: I CAN’T EVEN DEAL ❤

img 7073 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Hung with some friends Saturday night. Cheers!

img 7080 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

