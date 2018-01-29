According to Doctors, it’s a mysterious disease. He was diagnosed when he was just a few weeks old and he had his first surgery before he had even been alive a month.

The time has come now that he needs a transplant and those are expensive, they run about $500,000. There’s an organization called The Children’s Organ Transplant Association and if you would like to donate, click here.www.COTAforTeamAshtonG.com .

According to ABC 13