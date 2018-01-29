Ashton from Richmond just celebrated his second birthday yesterday. All he wants for his birthday? A new kidney. Ashton has a “very serious disease and there is no cure” his mom told ABC 13.
According to Doctors, it’s a mysterious disease. He was diagnosed when he was just a few weeks old and he had his first surgery before he had even been alive a month.
The time has come now that he needs a transplant and those are expensive, they run about $500,000. There’s an organization called The Children’s Organ Transplant Association and if you would like to donate, click here.www.COTAforTeamAshtonG.com .
COTA has a fundraiser planned for Saturday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dinner, raffle and auction will be held in honor of Ashton Guerra at St. Andrew’s Parish Hall in Hilje, Texas.