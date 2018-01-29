Filed Under:Liver transplant, Richmond Toddler
Ashton from Richmond just celebrated his second birthday yesterday. All he wants for his birthday? A new kidney. Ashton has a “very serious disease and there is no cure” his mom told ABC 13.

According to Doctors, it’s a mysterious disease. He was diagnosed when he was just a few weeks old and he had his first surgery before he had even been alive a month.

The time has come now that he needs a transplant and those are expensive, they run about $500,000. There’s an organization called The Children’s Organ Transplant Association and if you would like to donate, click here.www.COTAforTeamAshtonG.com .

According to ABC 13

COTA has a fundraiser planned for Saturday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dinner, raffle and auction will be held in honor of Ashton Guerra at St. Andrew’s Parish Hall in Hilje, Texas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live