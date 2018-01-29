Have you ever eaten at Hughies? I had never been there before but had it at a Flock event at the Zoo and I LOVED IT! I had no idea where it was but we were driving around on Friday trying to find a place to eat that we haven’t eaten at 1,000 times and there it was. WAS SO GOOD!

Saturday morning was the Susan G Komen Race For the Cure. Was very excited to run the 5k and our afternoon guy Jason Cage was at the finish line.

Bailey is having some problems walking around on the wood floors in my house, so this is my latest DIY project.

Saturday went shopping for Elizabeth’s nephew’s birthday present. Do any parents know what this is?!

Saturday afternoon was my friend Kate’s husband’s birthday and if you were in Midtown. I am sure you saw this pack.