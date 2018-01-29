Filed Under:sarah pepper, weekend in five photos

Have you ever eaten at Hughies? I had never been there before but had it at a Flock event at the Zoo and I LOVED IT! I had no idea where it was but we were driving around on Friday trying to find a place to eat that we haven’t eaten at 1,000 times and there it was. WAS SO GOOD!

 

weekend 31 e1517224028761 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday morning was the Susan G Komen Race For the Cure. Was very excited to run the 5k and our afternoon guy Jason Cage was at the finish line.

weekend 21 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Bailey is having some problems walking around on the wood floors in my house, so this is my latest DIY project.

weekend 41 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday went shopping for Elizabeth’s nephew’s birthday present. Do any parents know what this is?!

weekend 11 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday afternoon was my friend Kate’s husband’s birthday and if you were in Midtown. I am sure you saw this pack.

weekend 51 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

