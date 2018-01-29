Filed Under:how many kids should be invited to a kids birthday party, The Morning MIX

This happened to my wife over the weekend. My 4 year old son was invited to a classmate’s birthday party. When my wife and son arrived, the hostess asked, “where are your other kids? The more, the merrier!”

My wife was shocked! I was, too.

How can you plan for a birthday party if you don’t know how many kids are coming? How do you know you got enough cake? Pizza?? WHAT ABOUT THE GOODIE BAGS??? (As you can tell, I’m getting excited about even thinking about it.)

Do you ever have an open-ended invite for your kids’ birthday parties?

 

