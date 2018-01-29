Let this be a warning that you have to dress appropriately when the weather turns cold!

According to Metro, a college student in Astana, Kazakhstan went out and even though it was -40 degrees outside, she wore a miniskirt!!!

She thought she would be okay because she was also wearing tights, but it wasn’t enough to protect her. She ended up getting serious frostbite on both of her thighs.

And now doctors have released a picture (Google it) to warn other people to, you know, dress warmer when it’s freezing outside.

Yikes!