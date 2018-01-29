It’s all the best Dad jokes to start off your morning!

As always, Lauren eliminated herself:

In honor of Bruno Mars winning almost all of the awards at the Grammys last night, here’s a Bruno joke. How do you make soup golden? Add 24 carats.

Sarah was eliminated:

Why are doctors always calm? They have a lot of patients!

And the best of the rest:

How does a flower get a boat across a lake? It rose.

Why was the car always sleepy? Because it was tired.

Making jokes about musicians can be risky. Why? Sometimes they take notes!

Who’s a cow’s favorite composer? Moo-Zart.

A chord walked into a bar and ordered a drink and he said, “Sorry sir, we don’t serve minors!”

How do skeletons communicate? Cell bone.

What kind of tree would have the best bark? Dogwood.

Why was the musician smiling? Cause he’s upbeat.

Why is there music coming out of your printer? Cause the paper is jamming again!

What do ballerinas take for transportation? A tutu train.

What shakes at the bottom of the ocean? A nervous wreck.

Why was the broom late for work? He overswept.

What do you call a group of killer whales playing instruments? An Orca-stra.