**Tom Hanks will play Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic, “You Are My Friend.”

Variety reports that the two-time Oscar winner is set to portray the late Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood star in a film inspired by Fred Rogers and his friendship with journalist Tom Junod.

“This is the perfect alchemy of talent coming together at the perfect time to remind us all of the transformative power of kindness and respect to heal and to unite. We are proud to partner with Marielle, Tom and everyone at Big Beach to bring this inspirational true story to audiences all over the world,” the president of TriStar Pictures, Hannah Minghella, said in a statement to the publication.

The children’s TV icon, who won four Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997, passed away in February 2003 after a battle of stomach cancer. He was 74 years old.

**Carrie Underwood was pulled over by the police for the very first time on Monday, January 29, and she was pretty much traumatized by the experience.

“Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding,” the 34-year-old country singer tweeted. “I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry.”

**Want a chance to see the Super Blue Blood Moon? ABC 13 Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we have a chance to see it.

It’s a Super Moon because it’s the largest full moon of the year, and it’s a Blue Moon because this will be the second full moon in January. And it’s a Blood Moon because it’s a lunar eclipse that turns the moon red.

Travis says when you go to bed Tuesday night, you might see the big bright Super Blue Moon in the sky. It won’t look blue, but by the morning, just before sunrise, that’s when it becomes the Blood Moon. There will be some high clouds, but Travis doesn’t think that would obscure your view.

If you are planning on seeing it, look the west when you go outside. Around 6:15 a.m. is when you’ll see that reddish hue. The primetime to view it though is around 6:30 a.m.

**Kim Kardashian posted pictures of her new cornrows, and Lindsay Lohan commented that she was “confused” by it. So Kim responded, quote, “You know what’’s confusing . . . Your sudden foreign accent.”

Kim got cornrows, and called them “BO DEREK braids” . . . a nod to BO DEREK, who made cornrows famous in the 1979 movie “10”. She also posted a bunch of pictures, including one where she called herself “Bo West”.

A gossip blogger asked for people’s thoughts on Kim’s new look. One of the replies came from Lindsay, who said, quote, “I am confused.” And Kim replied, quote, “You know what’s confusing . . . Your sudden foreign accent.”

**Macaulay Culkin had a band called the Pizza Underground . . . where they took VELVET UNDERGROUND songs and changed the lyrics to make them about PIZZA.

The band wasn’t 100% serious, but Macaulay’s love of pizza IS.

During an Ask Me Anything chat on Reddit about his favorite pizza place, he said, “It’s always Joe’s Pizza [in New York City], and not to be all normal about it, but I do like a proper plain, but I wouldn’t kick a pepperoni and sausage out of bed.”

He also said he prefers the first “Home Alone” over the second.

**Meghan Markle is ready to follow her own rules when saying “I Do.”

It’s no secret that she and Prince Harry will be breaking some traditions when they officially become husband and wife this May.

But according to a new report, Meghan is hoping to speak at her reception that will follow the wedding ceremony.

The bride is planning an “affectionate” tribute to her new husband and will express her gratitude to the Queen, her family and friends according to the Sunday Times.

“The feeling is if Meghan’s father doesn’t speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them,” a source shared with the U.K. newspaper. “Harry thinks it’s a great idea.”

Speaking of Royals…

**Kate Middleton doesn’t just get her hair cut for her own personal grooming needs…She does it for a good cause!

According to the Sunday Express, when the Duchess of Cambridge chopped her locks last summer, she anonymously donated seven inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs from real hair for children going through cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.

If you’re sitting there wondering how you’ve heard of that charity before, it’s probably because it’s the same charity Harry Styles famously donated his locks to in 2016.

**Fans at Toyota Center will see a new addition to the lineup for upcoming Rockets games

How about a Grilled Cheese and Bacon Hot Dog? “Picture a grilled cheese sandwich for the bun, with a split hot dog, nacho cheese and garnished with bacon,” said Anthony Lopez, who works with concessions for Toyota Center. The Grilled Cheese and Bacon Hot Dog costs $10 and is available at free-standing hot dog carts on the concourse.

Joining the Toyota Center starting lineup:

Grilled Beef Fajita Nachos, $15, available at Section 112. These were brought back by popular demand.

Firecracker Chicken Sandwich, $13, available at Sections 102, 113, 433. This was my favorite rookie, legit spicy and a good size.

Pork Carnitas Tacos, $12.50, available at Sections 125 and 433. My team of taste-testers raved. I concurred.

Chicken Adobo Nachos, $13.00, available at Sections 108 and 119 in the West and East Clubs. Taste-tester approved. Strong effort in the finger snack category. Grab some extra napkins.

**Barry Manilow will be in concert in Sugar Land this Friday, and the music legend will sing his greatest hits with the help of the Houston Show Choir.

Thirty-two of the choir’s 70 members will participate in the February 2, 2018 concert. This weekend, the group rehearsed at a middle school in The Heights.

The Houston Show Choir is a volunteer-based, unpaid singing group. Members range in age from 20 to 71-years old. Friday, the group will wear black robes and have only 17 seconds between songs to enter the stage at the Smart Financial Center.

Manilow first found the singing group two years ago when he needed a local choir to boost his performance in 2016. They sang so well, the choir was asked to return for this year’s performance. They’re the only local musicians singing with Manilow.

“We actually get to meet him when we’re on stage with him,” said Young. The group will rehearse with Manilow’s band Friday ahead of the performance.