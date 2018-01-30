Filed Under:how to spot the flu, symptoms for the flu, when to take your child to the hospital for the flu

Flu can be very dangerous. It has already taken many lives in the United States this year. The Today Show listed the important symptoms to look out for.

The two groups most at risk are children under 5 and adults over 65. In addition, women who are pregnant and those with immune illnesses are high risk.

So why have people died from flu so quickly this year? The theory is that their bodies where fighting off the flu so aggressively that their body went into shock or caused organ failure. That is certainly not common, but it has happened.

The most important signs that your child has the flu rather than just a cold? They are in distress. They have blue lips. You cannot easily wake them after sleeping.

For more, watch this video.

