I was talking to my mom last night and I love to hear the story of when I was born. It was a cold January day. There were 7 inches of snow on the ground. My mom left the house around 8:30 at night and I was born at 3:42 am on January 30th. I LOVE IT!

So last night I’m talking to my mom, she’s telling me the story and she’s all like “You really are a Sarah. You never would have been a good Darcy”. I’m like, Darcy? Who’s Darcy?!

Apparently one of the finalists for my name was Mary Darcell Pepper and my mom wanted to call me DARCY!

Not that I don’t love the name Darcy and it’s sweet and Mary was my grandma’s name but out of my whole life my mom never brought up I was gonna be a Darcy.

I’m pretty happy she decided on Sarah Jean 🙂