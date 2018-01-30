Kevin Hart has announced that he is expanding his widely successful and massively hysterical ‘The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour,’ adding over 100 new dates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The new dates will kick off March 23 in Baltimore, MD and hit all new cities including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, London, Sydney, Auckland, Singapore, and HOUSTON!

That’s right, Kevin Hart is coming to the Toyota Center on October 20, 2018 and we cannot wait to see him fill downtown Houston with laughter!

For ticket information is available on LiveNation.com