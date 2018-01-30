Online sportsbooks always offer random Super Bowl ‘prop bets,’ which let you bet on the Super Bowl even if you have no knowledge of the game. Here are some of the things bovada has put out for the public:

1. What color will Pink’s hair be when she sings the National Anthem?

‘White or Blonde’ is the odds-on favorite at 5-to-4, or roughly 44%. Other options are ‘Pink or Red’ at 7-to-4 (36%), and then ‘Blue / Purple,’ ‘Brown / Black,’ and ‘Green’ are all at 5-to-1 (17%).

2. Another Pink one: will she be airborne at any point during the National Anthem?

‘No’ is more likely at 1-to-4 (80%). Yes, mid-air acrobatics IS her thing, but during the anthem? Probably not appropriate.

3. What color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?

Blue is the most likely at 4-to-5, or 56%. Gray is next at 3-to-2 (40%) . . . followed by both Red and White, each at 15-to-2 (12%).

4. Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during halftime?

‘No’ has much better odds, at 1-to-3, or 75%.

5. The over-under on how many times “wardrobe malfunction” will be mentioned during the TV broadcast is 1.5.

That seems low, considering this is Justin Timberlake’s first time back since the actual incident in 2004. Then again, the network and the NFL would probably prefer it not come up.