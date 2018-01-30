Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

TMZ has received details from law enforcement this morning that ‘Glee’ Star, Mark Salling, has been found dead of “Apparent Suicide”.

His body was reportedly found by a river, however, the exact details of what transpired have yet to be released.

Salling was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty of possession of child pornography which was supposed to take place in March. After taking a plea deal, the ‘Glee’ star was expected to get 4-7 years in prison.

This story is developing and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

