Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Another day, another cute animal video has hit the web…

This time,  we are watching the amazing moment a tiny rat appears to lather up and shower like a human in a DJ’s sink. I know, SO CUTE RIGHT?!

According to The Sun, “The tiny creature appears to calmly rub soap into its fur – even pausing to scrub its armpits clean. The bizarre video – reportedly filmed in a Peruvian DJ’s bathroom sink – shows the rodent perfectly balanced on its hind legs as it rubs down its coat. DJ Jose Correa, who claims he filmed the video in Huaraz City, Peru, said he was about to take a shower when he spotted the creature on Saturday morning. Jose, 36, said: “He was just like a human, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Watch the cute video above!

Does this make anyone else think of Ratatouille or is it just me? lol

