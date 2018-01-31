**James Harden made history last night!

He scored 60 points last night in the Houston Rockets win against the Orlando Magic, shattering his own career high and the franchise record for most points scored by a Houston Rocket in a single game.

The previous franchise record was 57 points set by hall of famer Calvin Murphy nearly 40 years ago. Harden is also the first player in the NBA to register a 60-point triple-double.

Houston defeated Orlando at Toyota Center, 114-107.

**The biggest question on everyone’s minds as they wake up and start to get ready for work is probably going to be: will I be able to see the Super Blue Blood Moon this morning?

It’s a Super Moon because it’s the largest full moon of the year, and it’s a Blue Moon because this will be the second full moon in January. And it’s a Blood Moon because it’s a lunar eclipse that turns the moon red.

If you are planning on seeing it, look the west when you go outside. Around 6:15 a.m. is when you’ll see that reddish hue. The prime time to view it though is around 6:30 a.m.

**Former “Glee” star Mark Salling died of an apparent suicide before he could be sentenced on child pornography charges. He was 35 years old. He played Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the show.

It happened near his home in Sunland, California.

Salling was arrested in 2015, after a former girlfriend turned him in. Investigators searched his computers and found thousands of images and videos and he pleaded guilty this past October. He was set for sentencing in March and was expected to get four to seven years in prison.

His attorney said, quote, “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment.”

**America has picked Krispy Kreme’s new limited-edition doughnut flavor: lemon!

The all-new Lemon Glazed Doughnut was chosen by nearly two million voters who cast online ballots from January 16 through 22. The voters’ pick will be featured on the menu for one week this spring.

The #VoteForGlaze campaign was the first time the doughnut chain let Americans choose a flavor to join the “brand’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” a press release reads.

Fans chose from four flavors – blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple – and chose lemon with 36 percent of the vote. Caramel was a close second, earning 26 percent, while blueberry received 20 percent and maple received 18 percent.

**There’s a dietician named Chelsey Amer, and she says it would actually be BETTER for you to eat pizza for breakfast instead of cereal.

Quote, “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories.

“[But] pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full . . . throughout the morning. [And it] contains more fat and much less sugar, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”

Now you know.

**Speaking of pizza…

Macaulay Culkin had a band called the PIZZA UNDERGROUND . . . where they took VELVET UNDERGROUND songs and changed the lyrics to make them about PIZZA.

The band wasn’t 100% serious, but Macaulay’s love of pizza IS.

During an Ask Me Anything chat on Reddit about his favorite pizza place, he said, “It’s always Joe’s Pizza [in New York City], and not to be all normal about it, but I do like a proper plain, but I wouldn’t kick a pepperoni and sausage out of bed.”

He also said he prefers the first “Home Alone” over the second.

**Two years after losing a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy has paid up.

According to US Weekly, The Revenant costars made the bet during Oscar season in 2016, which ended in Tom getting a “Leo Knows All” tattooed on his bicep.

A source said, “Tom felt he was not going to get nominated for his role [in the Revenant] and Leo felt his performance was so good that, of course, he was going to get a nomination. So they made a bet. If Leo was wrong, he would’ve gotten a tattoo. But, Leo turned out to be right.”

**A new survey found the top 10 things we’re most likely to randomly buy when we’re out. Check out the list of most common impulse buys:

1. Candy.

2. Clothes.

3. Takeout for dinner.

4. Coffee.

5. Lunch or dinner.

6. Books.

7. Beauty products.

8. Shoes.

9. Magazines or newspapers.

10. Underwear or socks.

**Fans at Toyota Center will see some new food options for upcoming events…joining the Toyota Center edible lineup:

How about a Grilled Cheese and Bacon Hot Dog? The Grilled Cheese and Bacon Hot Dog costs $10 and is available at free-standing hot dog carts on the concourse.

Grilled Beef Fajita Nachos, $15, available at Section 112. These were brought back by popular demand.

Firecracker Chicken Sandwich, $13, available at Sections 102, 113, 433. This was my favorite rookie, legit spicy and a good size.

Pork Carnitas Tacos, $12.50, available at Sections 125 and 433. My team of taste-testers raved. I concurred.

Chicken Adobo Nachos, $13.00, available at Sections 108 and 119 in the West and East Clubs. Taste-tester approved. Strong effort in the finger snack category. Grab some extra napkins.

**According to the National Chicken Council‘s annual “Chicken Wing Report,” Americans will eat 1.35 BILLION wings over Super Bowl weekend. That’s an all-time record, up almost 2% from last year.

They also polled people to find out what our favorite SAUCES are. Meaning things that either go on the wings themselves, or things we like to dip them in. Here are the top eight answers . . .

1. Ranch dressing, obviously. 59% of people said it goes well with wings.

2. Buffalo sauce or hot sauce, 48%

3. Barbecue sauce, also 48%.

4. Honey mustard, 35%.

5. Blue cheese, 33%.

6. Teriyaki sauce, 23%.

7. Sriracha, 15%.

8. Plain wings with no sauce, 8%.