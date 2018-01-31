Elcye Fulford and her partner Justin had been together for 16 years. The two had always planned on getting married but finances and life always seemed to get in the way. They have three children and are living on a single-income and when her father was diagnosed with cancer, they focused their attention on him. He was given five years on his diagnosis but when he fell ill due to an infection, Justin decided there is no time like the present. Elyce’s father wanted to be there to walk her down their aisle and there’s nothing more that Justin wanted for his bride-to-be than to have that moment.

Elyce had lost a lot of weight and posted in a blog asking if women knew where to get a wedding dress for around $300 dollars. At that moment women started to reach out to her offering her their dress. Their shoes. Whatever they had to help make her special day happen.

Word spread quickly and in a matter of six weeks Elyce and Justin had their wedding, surrounded by family and friends and most importantly, with Elyce’s father walking her down the aisle.

Click here to see the pictures.