Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the Ca’momi Chardonnay , and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $12.99 in store!

Bold aromas of ripe apples, pears and stone fruit are up front and lively.With food-friendly acidity, hints of citrus and light creaminess, this wine pairs perfectly with rich cream sauces and spicier dishes.

And don’t forget Spec’s has you covered with the lowest prices for the biggest games! Be ready for big game parties by stopping into Spec’s and stocking up on everything you need. Nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s does. Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area to quickly grab what you need, or pick up a gift card for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member. With their selection and lower price, you could try something new every day without exhausting your options – or your bank account!

Did you know Spec’s also now has refreshingly fast delivery too? For more information, check out the Spec’s website!

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!