Filed Under:old words that no one uses anymore, The Morning MIX, what word are you trying to bring back

Lauren Kelly’s boyfriend sent her a text the other day and said he was going to bring “crunk” back!

It got us talking in the studio about the words we wanna bring back. It doesn’t matter how long ago they were retired or how much or little people enjoyed the word, what we wanna know is how much YOU enjoyed that word or phrase.

Sarah Pepper – Joshing. You remember back in the day when you were kidding with someone. You were just “joshing” with them! I’m bringing it back like the fanny pack!

Geoff Sheen – Redonkulous. It’s when something is beyond ridiculous. I’m pretty sure my friends and I made up this word in 1997.

Lauren Kelly – Psych! You would lead someone down the path of the truth and then hit them with the PSYCH!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live