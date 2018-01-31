Lauren Kelly’s boyfriend sent her a text the other day and said he was going to bring “crunk” back!

It got us talking in the studio about the words we wanna bring back. It doesn’t matter how long ago they were retired or how much or little people enjoyed the word, what we wanna know is how much YOU enjoyed that word or phrase.

Sarah Pepper – Joshing. You remember back in the day when you were kidding with someone. You were just “joshing” with them! I’m bringing it back like the fanny pack!

Geoff Sheen – Redonkulous. It’s when something is beyond ridiculous. I’m pretty sure my friends and I made up this word in 1997.

Lauren Kelly – Psych! You would lead someone down the path of the truth and then hit them with the PSYCH!