Joseph is a friend of mine that has had “issues” with his mother-in-law for years. He admittedly enjoys that he only has to put up with her a “few times” a year.

His mother-in-law has a tendency to get “inside” his wife’s head and make decisions for their house.

This is what is going this week.

Joseph and his wife had the conversation about their 7-month-old daughter and getting her ears pierced and decided they weren’t going to get her ears pierced until she was old enough to make the decision for herself.

Then her mom comes in town and they go out to dinner and BOOM the daughter’s ears are pierced and his wife said it’s because her mom said it’s better when the kids are younger so they don’t remember the pain.

HE IS FURIOUS!

What do you do at this point?