I know I’m getting in trouble for this, but maybe I’m not alone here.

The other day, my wife and I took the kids to a pizza place. My parents came along to join us. When it’s just my wife and kids, we know EXACTLY how much pizza to order. But because my parents were there, I didn’t get enough food. Or at least enough food for us to bring home leftovers. WE LOVE LEFTOVERS!

On the car ride home, my wife called me out for not getting enough pizza.

“I can’t believe you only got a small and a large. There wasn’t enough pizza.”

“You’re right. I’m wrong. I’m sorry.”

“It’s just that you don’t think about these things.”

“You’re right. I’m wrong. I’m sorry.”

“I’m still hungry and we don’t even have anything to bring home.”

“You’re right. I’m wrong. I’m sorry.”

“I hope the kids don’t wake up in the middle of the night because they didn’t have enough.”

“You’re right. I’m wrong. I’m sorry.”

Now here’s where it gets weird. Her next comment:

“Yeah, but when you say that, it seems like you don’t want to have an argument about this!”

I DIDN’T WANT TO HAVE AN ARGUMENT!!! Why would I WANT to have one?!?! I’m still trying to figure out if she had a point. DO you need to have an argument even if you’ve conceded you’re wrong?