For those of us who ordered pizza for dinner last night and stared at the leftovers in the fridge this morning, we really should have considered it a breakfast food!

According to the Chicago Tribune, a dietician named Chelsey Amer says it would actually be better for you to eat pizza for breakfast instead of cereal.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories. [But] pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full throughout the morning. [And it] contains more fat and much less sugar, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash.”

Works for us! Pass the pepperoni!!