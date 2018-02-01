**Justin Timberlake is gearing up for his Super Bowl Halftime performance, but he took a well-deserved break to celebrate his birthday yesterday.

Justin turned 37 on Wednesday, and he hosted a dinner party at the French bistro Meritage in St. Paul, Minnesota with wife Jessica Biel and eight friends, on Tuesday night.

Timberlake and his guests enjoyed “lots of oysters,” duck, foie gras, a French steak dish and “a good amount of nice wine,” an onlooker exclusively told Us Weekly. “[They] were polite and tipped well.”

Here’s a little video that Justin posted to twitter while getting a haircut yesterday, playing some new tunes and re-explaining the meaning of his album title…

I feel like @djkhaled right now!!! NEW SONG ALERT! Birthday vibes!

Thanks everybody for the bday love! pic.twitter.com/Al1qonrZyK — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 31, 2018

**Today is the three-year anniversary of the debut of LEFT SHARK at Super Bowl 49. He was the dancer in Katy Perry‘s halftime show who didn’t exactly stick to the choreography.

The guy inside the costume was Bryan Gaw, and he claims he did it ON PURPOSE. Quote, “So there’s a set choreography. [But] there’s also what’s called ‘free-style choreography,’ or, like, you get to move around or play your character as a dancer.

“I’m in a seven-foot blue shark costume. There’s no cool in that. So, what’s the other option? Well, I’m gonna play a different character.”

In any event, Katy was cool with everything, and he didn’t get fired. And Bryan embraces it. He says he gets only positive feedback over his antics, and he even has it on his résumé.

**George Clooney is on the new episode of David Letterman‘s Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” and he tells the story of how he met his wife Amal.

A friend of George’s was coming over, and he called George and asked if he could bring a friend. That friend was Amal. She and George had never met.

Then George got a call from his agent, who said, quote, “I met this woman who’s coming to your house who you’re gonna marry.”

Obviously, they hit it off, and, quote, “stayed up all night talking.” Before they parted he got her email address, because she was supposed to send him some pictures. They started talking, but he still wasn’t sure if she was into him.

Quote, “I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought, you know, we were buddies.”

**Do you cheat at Monopoly?

Well, Hasbro KNOWS that everyone cheats. So they just announced a new version of the game called the Cheaters Edition. It’s basically the same as regular Monopoly, but it comes with a special deck of “cheat cards.” Everyone pulls one before the game, and they have different challenges including:

1. Steal money from the bank.

2. Remove a hotel from someone else’s property.

3. Move another player’s token instead of your own on your turn.

4. Give someone less money than you owe them.

And if you successfully pull off the cheat without getting caught, you get a reward. But if you DO get caught, there are penalties, like going to jail.

The Monopoly Cheaters Edition is scheduled to come out in the fall and should cost around $20.

Monopoly is releasing a special edition of its game that’s made specifically for cheaters this fall #CheatersEdition https://t.co/Egww2IjSBa pic.twitter.com/HTczRlbd2O — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) January 30, 2018

**Someone looked at recipes each state has been searching for in the lead up to the Super Bowl, and they posted a map of the top search in each state. Here are a few takeaways from it:

1. The four most popular food searches are for chili, wings, sliders, and “sausage cheese balls.” Chili is #1 in Arizona, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Wings are #1 in California, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York . . .

Sliders or burgers are #1 in Georgia, Missouri, West Virginia, and Wyoming. And “sausage cheese balls” are #1 in Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas.

2. A surprising number of people will be making SOUP. In Pennsylvania and Michigan, the top search is potato soup . . . in Oregon, taco soup . . . and in Kansas, dill pickle soup.

Also, Mississippi’s top search is beef stew.

3. Various dips were popular in seven states. In Massachusetts and Montana, buffalo chicken dip . . . in Maine, clam dip . . . in Arkansas, queso . . . in New Mexico, seven-layer dip . . . in Tennessee, skillet dips . . . and in Washington, jalapeño popper dip.

4. And Chex mix in Illinois . . . hummus in South Dakota . . . deviled eggs in Virginia . . . and bruschetta in Vermont.

**There are a couple of new odd dating terms that are going around, and according to the dating site Plenty Of Fish, these are five of the new ones that are starting to get thrown around:

1. Flexting. That’s bragging A LOT when you’re messaging with someone before you meet them. And men are more likely to do it . . . 63% of women say they’ve gotten those kinds of messages, versus just 38% of men.

2. Cricketing. That’s when you go days without responding to a text. It’s happened to 67% of people.

3. Ghostbusting. This is when someone tries to ghost you, but you won’t let them . . . and you just keep hammering them with messages until they finally respond. 38% of people say someone’s ghostbusted them in the past.

4. Serendipidating. That’s when you put off a date just to give yourself a little extra time to meet someone better. One-third of people have done that.

5. Fauxbae’ing. That’s when someone pretends to have a significant other on social media when they’re single, usually to make their ex jealous. 19% of people have seen someone do it.

**According to the National Chicken Council‘s annual “Chicken Wing Report,” Americans will eat 1.35 BILLION wings over Super Bowl weekend. That’s an all-time record, up almost 2% from last year.

They also polled people to find out what our favorite SAUCES are. Meaning things that either go on the wings themselves, or things we like to dip them in. Here are the top eight answers . . .

1. Ranch dressing, obviously. 59% of people said it goes well with wings.

2. Buffalo sauce or hot sauce, 48%

3. Barbecue sauce, also 48%.

4. Honey mustard, 35%.

5. Blue cheese, 33%.

6. Teriyaki sauce, 23%.

7. Sriracha, 15%.

8. Plain wings with no sauce, 8%.