There is a new study about loneliness and in it, they talk about how calling your parents can help them live LONGER!

They followed 16,000 older adults for six years and they kept an eye on how lonely and isolated they felt.

People who were lonely or showed signs of loneliness died early. In the six years, 23% of people who felt isolated passed away and that’s compared to the 14% who were more social.

So pick up the phone and call your parents. They said the contact doesn’t have to be face-to-face.