Today we head back to the year of 1996, as freshman Lauren Kelly tries to figure out Valentine’s Day plans with her friend Rachel. See what they decide on!

Rachel-

What are you going to do for Valentine’s Day this year? I need some suggestions on whether I should send anyone gifts and stuff. I was watching Boy Meets World last Friday night and it reminded me when Cory got Topanga some cute stuff with hearts and sparkles. I know we don’t have boyfriends, but I think it’d be fun to get everyone something small. That will give me a reason to talk to Tommy! Maybe I’ll go with those conversation hearts. Let me know what you think.

Lauren

Lauren-

Hey girl, oooh, I’m not sire you should get everyone something. I think getting our girlfriends some fun cute stuff would be nice, but that guy Tommy is a senior, and we’re freshman and well, I think you just shouldn’t do that. I mean, you never know, but still. You know? What kind of gifts were you thinking about getting? I like the idea of candy (always!) and maybe a few cards?? That could be fun!

Rachel

Rach-

Yeah I guess you’re right. I probably shouldn’t be talking to that senior Tommy especially since I’ve never talked to him before huh? That would be weird. I don’t wanna be that weird girl. I guess I’ll just get the guys in our grade that are our friends something small. Yeah I like the idea of candy or a little card.I’ll skip out on the teddy bear. Maybe I’ll throw in a tamagotchi for fun too! We can talk about it more after school today when we log on to AOL. What was your screen name again?

Lauren

Lauren-

My screen name is RachGirl1996. But you’ll have to give me a little bit after school when you get home. It takes me forever to log onto AOL.Yeah you should for sure skip getting the teddy bears and just stick to candy. Forget the cards too. The boys in our grade are so stupid they’ll just throw them away anyways. UGH! Do you think the girls would wanna do a girls dinner on Valentines day? Maybe we can all come to my house and then go watch that new movie ‘Space Jam’ thats out. Talk to you after school

Rachel

Rachel-

Oh yeah I wanna see that movie! I love Michael Jordan, but he plays basketball, why is he in a movie with Bugs Bunny? It looks cute though, and I like the soundtrack. So back to Valentine’s Day- yeah let’s make dinner and then do the movie. Maybe we can just order pizza instead of cooking? I saw this really big chocolate Hershey kiss that I really want. I may just buy it for myself…or get my mom to buy it for me. Yeah I’ll definitely get my mom to buy it for me. My AOL screen name is NSYNCGirl0304. Look for me when you get home.

Lauren

Lauren-

Yeah I’m on board with pizza! I think I can go get a heart shaped one from Mister Gaddi’s pizza place. That would be so cute. I’ll charge my camera too so I can take some pictures of our night and post them on MySpace. Don’t make your mom buy you that big Hershey kiss, I’ll get it for you and we can say it’s from a secret admirer. People will definitely keep asking if you know who it’s from!! Ok, I’l talk to you later online. I’m excited about our Valentines plans now. And keep your pager on, if I can’t find you on AOL later, I’ll send you a page with our code. Talk to you later!

Rachel