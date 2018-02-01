Here’s a question for you: are you ready to see a movie made about Hurricane Harvey? Here’s another question for you: would you want to be IN a movie about Hurricane Harvey? Well now you have the chance to do both.

A movie about Harvey is being made by a Houston-based production company about the devastating storm that flooded our city.

According to ABC 13, Street Corner Films posted a movie poster on its Facebook profile. Now the producers are also looking to cast extras. Street Corner Films plans to begin shooting in the Houston area next month.

If you’re interested in being an extra in the film, click HERE!