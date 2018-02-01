Photo: Salvador Ochoa

By Joe Hyer

Sting is a rock and pop icon as both a solo artist and member of the Police. Shaggy, meanwhile, is one of the biggest stars in Reggae music history. So, when we learned that this pair was going to start working together, it seemed like an unlikely collaboration.

Turns out the pairing made total sense as fans saw on Sunday night when they made their television performance debut of their new single, “Don’t Make Me Wait,” during the GRAMMY Awards. While on stage, there was a real energy between these two iconic performers.

We caught up with Sting and Shaggy for an exclusive interview to learn about their creative process as they prepare to release an entire album together, 44/876.

Sting revealed to us that reggae music has always been a part of his creative inspiration.

“I wrote one of my biggest songs (“Every Breath You Take”) on the island of Jamaica… in (Ian) Fleming’s old house, where he wrote the James Bond book,” Sting revealed. “It was my biggest song. So I feel like I have some kind of emotional and creative debt to the island.”

How will the album infuse the sounds of both music icons? Sting says that Shaggy’s spontaneous nature helped him as an artist. Meanwhile, Shaggy was in awe of Sting’s meticulous work ethic.

“I love his attention to detail not just on the music side of things, but also on the lyrical side of things,” Shaggy told Entercom.

The pair’s full album, 44/876, drops on April 20.

You won’t have to wait too long to see this incredible duo perform live again. Sting and Shaggy will perform “Don’t Make Me Wait” during the NFL’s Tailgate Party on Sunday (February 4). The performance will be televised during NBC’s Super Bowl LII Pregame Show.

Check out “Don’t Make Me Wait” below!