General Mills prepared a map based on the most searched Super Bowl recipes by state.

You can check it out here.

Texas, along with Florida, Nevada, and North Carolina searched for sausage cheese balls the most. Have you ever had that?

Chili was #1 in Arizona, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island.  Wings are #1 in California, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York. Sliders or burgers are #1 in Georgia, Missouri, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If the Super Bowl was a few weeks ago when it was FREEZING, this might have seemed like a good idea! Soup is a popular item. In Pennsylvania and Michigan, the top search was potato soup. In Oregon, taco soup. And Kansas, dill pickle soup. Mississippi’s top search was beef stew.

Dips were popular in seven states:  Massachusetts and Montana was buffalo chicken dip. Maine was clam dip. In Arkansas, queso. New Mexico, seven-layer dip. Tennessee, skillet dips. And Washington, jalapeño popper dip.

And then there were the random ones! Chex mix in Illinois? How about hummus in South Dakota? Don’t sit next to the guy who looked up deviled eggs in Virginia! And bruschetta in Vermont.

