**Kim Kardashian launched her new KIMOJI Heart fragrance yesterday, and she started making a list of all the people she was going to send freebies to.

That list included friends, like Cardi B, Cher, Chrissy Teigen, and Paris Hilton . . . family, like Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner . . . and some ENEMIES, too.

Kim posted a picture of a series of Post-It notes, with the names of recipients on them. And it included two rows’ worth of people she’s either feuded with, or who’ve said mean things about her.

Those enemies are: Taylor Swift, Pink, Wendy Williams, Sharon Osbourne, Chelsea Handler, Piers Morgan, Lindsay Lohan, Bette Midler, Naya Rivera, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Janice Dickinson, and Blac Chyna.

**Bryan Cranston is taking a step back from signing autographs, a duty that’s kept him very busy for more than 18 years.

The Breaking Bad alum announced his decision by sharing a photo of himself looking glum behind piles of fan mail. “Dear friends, this is the third double-stack of fan requests that are pouring into the office here in London (This is a real shot. It’s not altered),” he captioned the photo via Facebook on Thursday, February 1. “I have already spent hours and hours over the previous two stacks and took them personally to the post office. I can’t do it anymore. I’m just overwhelmed. Even with an assistant it’s too much. After 18 years of signing anything and everything for fans — I’m retiring. I hope you’ll understand and honor this announcement.”

Cranston reassured fans that he’s still happy to oblige by their requests if they happen to meet him face-to-face. “I will still happily meet you in person and personalize autograph books and photos, and take pictures, and sign programs for those seeing a play of mine,” he explained, “but no more merchandise or clothing or DVDs or resale signatures on stock card or signed photographs, etc etc.”

**Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this year, Whataburger is making it even sweeter with printable cards for all the ones you love, but the fun doesn’t stop there.

The #WhataloveContest is seeking Whatacouples!

If you’re looking for romantic dinner plans, nothing says “I love you” like Whataburger. Treat your loved one to a fine dining experience at Whataburger, and you could win free dates for an entire year! Three winners will be selected and awarded free “Whataburger Date Nights for a Year.” That’s 52 dates – 104 meals for you and your loved one.

If you think you and yours have what it takes to be named the ultimate Whataburger power couple, capture the moment and share it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use #WhataloveContest for the opportunity to win. The contest runs from Feb. 1 – Feb. , and to sign up, just log on to wwhataburger.com

**Here are five random facts about the Super Bowl, and how we’ll be watching it:

1. This is the tenth time the Patriots have made it to the Super Bowl, and the third time for the Eagles. The Pats have won five times. The Eagles are one of 13 teams that have never won a Super Bowl.

2. The average price for a ticket this year is about $5,700. The highest confirmed price anyone’s ever paid for one was just short of $28,000 two years ago.

3. 28% of us plan to attend a Super Bowl party this year. The size of the average party is 17 people.

4. As a nation, we’ll eat more than 1.3 billion wings this weekend . . . 28 million pounds of chips . . . 8 million pounds of guacamole . . . 10 million pounds of ribs . . . and the average pizza place will see a 350% increase in orders compared to a normal Sunday.

5. We’ll buy 52 million cases of beer on Super Bowl Sunday alone. So if you do the math, that means we’ll be drinking over 1.2 BILLION beers. Which might be why 1 in 10 of us are expected to miss work the next day.

**It’s February 2nd, and that means today is Groundhog Day. Here are some results from a new survey about the holiday, and you might be surprised at how seriously some people take it.

1. 4.2% of people believe the groundhog ALWAYS gets his prediction right, and almost one out of five think he’s right at least two-thirds of the time. He’s not, by the way . . . he’s only about 39% accurate, which is worse than a coin flip.

2. 6% of people watch the movie “Groundhog Day” every year to celebrate.

3. 1% have traveled to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to watch the groundhog ceremony.

4. And 4% of people say Groundhog Day is one of their favorite holidays.

As for this year, 67% of people predicted Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter.

**There’s a Denny’s in Las Vegas that has a wedding chapel . . . and they’re offering a special where you can get married there for just $99 on Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, pancakes cost extra…nothing says “romance” better than this.

That includes a “silk presentation” bouquet and boutonniere . . . in other words, no real flowers. You also get a champagne toast and a certificate. If you want pancakes, they’re extra. Normally the weddings there cost $199 and DO include pancakes.

I DO AT DENNY’S

**Five More Super Bowl Commercial Bits

1. Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler turns back time in a Super Bowl ad for Kia . . . by driving backwards.

2. Keanu Reeves pulled off some crazy motorcycle stunts for his Square Space commercial. Of course, even though he’s a rider in real life, there’s a good chance most (if not ALL) of this was done by a stunt double.

3. Pepsi released their ad, which features cameos from previous spokespeople, as well as footage of past Super Bowl ads. Cindy Crawford appears in a throwback to her 1992 Pepsi ad, but this time she’s joined by her son Presley.

4. Hulu is airing a trailer during the Super Bowl for that Stephen King show “Castle Rock”. It premieres this summer.

5. There’s talk that there may also be a trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.

**Ellen DeGeneres just turned 60 last week, so her wife Portia De Rossi went on her show yesterday to present her with a pretty wild gift…

Ellen is apparently a huge fan of animal activist Dian Fossey . . . who wrote the book “Gorillas in the Mist”.

Before she died in 1985, Fossey set up a research center in Rwanda to observe and protect mountain gorillas. And Portia’s gift is to set up the Ellen DeGeneres Campus at the center, for tourism, education and research.

Ellen actually teared up, and said, quote, “It’s good to be loved, it’s profound to be understood. [Portia] understands me, because that is the best gift that anyone could have given me.”

**Olive Garden just rolled out a new food: “Loaded Pasta Chips,” but we can all agree that they are really just LASAGNA NACHOS. Here’s what that means:

1. Instead of chips, they use fried lasagna noodles.

2. They’re covered in two sauces: A meat sauce with chunks of chicken, meatballs, and sausage . . . and a little bit of Alfredo sauce.

3. And they’re covered in two types of cheese: Mozzarella and Parmesan.

They’re available now, and they’ll be on sale through the end of March.