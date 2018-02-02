Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers got him out of his borough this morning to find out whether we are in for spring weather, or 6 more weeks of winter!
Legend has it if Phil casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather…if not, expect spring-like temperatures.
I didn’t know this, but according to ABC 13, in reality Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles (about 100 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.
So did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this morning? Drumroll please! …
HE SAW HIS SHADOW!! 6 MORE WEEKS OF WINTER!
#PunxsutawneyPhil saw his shadow this morning, which mean SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER! ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/p8EZPJVghU
— MIX 96.5 (@Mix965Houston) February 2, 2018
Well #PunxsutawneyPhil saw his shadow. Six more weeks of winter pic.twitter.com/awREInkHTZ
— Sarah Pepper (@realsarahpepper) February 2, 2018
And in case you were curious about how many times he has, or hasn’t seen his shadow:
PARTY IN PUNXSUTAWNEY: Will he or won’t he? There’s a huge crowd in Pennsylvania waiting for the famous Phil to appear. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/kzUguWuEwk pic.twitter.com/7CtFRgxzLU
— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 2, 2018