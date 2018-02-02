Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers got him out of his borough this morning to find out whether we are in for spring weather, or 6 more weeks of winter!

Legend has it if Phil casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather…if not, expect spring-like temperatures.

I didn’t know this, but according to ABC 13, in reality Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles (about 100 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

So did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this morning? Drumroll please! …

HE SAW HIS SHADOW!! 6 MORE WEEKS OF WINTER!

 

 

And in case you were curious about how many times he has, or hasn’t seen his shadow:

