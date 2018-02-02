The Houston Eye Associates Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit organization committed to preserving and restoring sight for individuals in financial hardship. The organization provides sight-saving surgical and medical eye care services at no cost to those in need. All medical and surgical services are donated by local physicians and medical professionals, and HEAF pays for surgical facility fees, medications, glasses, and any additional ancillary services necessary to restore a patient’s vision.

This will be the organization’s 33 annual “Lookin’ Good” Shamrock Strut Fun Run which includes a Kids K, 5K/10K run and a Post-Race Party.

The Kids K will begin at 7:45 am with the 5K/10K starting at 8 am and Post-Race Party immediately following.

The Post-Race Party will be from 10 am until 2 pm, admission is free!

All proceeds from the race will directly benefit adults and children on the verge of losing their eyesight.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018

To register click here!

Help the Houston Eye Association as they raise money for those in need!

See you there!