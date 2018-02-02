One year ago Jordan Kahana was traveling from Los  Angelos to Colorado and ran across two scruffy little dogs on the side of the road.

 

He picked up the pups and eventually he adopted them. As a freelance photographer and videographer, he had spent his time on the road, alone. Now he has the two best road trip companions you could ask for. In that year the three have now traveled 32,000 miles together.

The dogs once scruffy and hungry are now well fed and happy dogs that have seen everything the US has to offer.  Jordan said he, quote, “I just put the back seat down in the jeep and I’ve got them a mattress so they’re comfortable.”

