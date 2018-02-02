The Super Bowl kicks off in Minnesota on Sunday. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers to reveal how we will be watching it:

1. This is the tenth time the Patriots have made it to the Super Bowl, and the third time for the Eagles. The Pats have won five times. The Eagles are one of 13 teams that have never won a Super Bowl.

2. The average price for a ticket this year is about $5,700. The highest confirmed price anyone’s ever paid for one was just short of $28,000 two years ago.

3. 28% of us plan to attend a Super Bowl party this year. The size of the average party is 17 people.

4. As a nation, we’ll eat more than 1.3 billion wings this weekend, 28 million pounds of chips, 8 million pounds of guacamole, 10 million pounds of ribs, and the average pizza place will see a 350% increase in orders compared to a normal Sunday.

5. We’ll buy 52 million cases of beer on Super Bowl Sunday alone. So if you do the math, that means we’ll be drinking over 1.2 BILLION beers. Which might be why 1 in 10 of us are expected to miss work the next day.