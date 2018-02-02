Filed Under:Groundhog Day, The Morning MIX, what you dont know about groundhog day

Today is Groundhog Day! In a new survey about the holiday in the National Today, they found many folks rank this holiday way more seriously than you (and we) might!

1.  4.2% of people believe the groundhog ALWAYS gets his prediction right, and almost one out of five think he’s right at least two-thirds of the time.  He’s not, by the way . . . he’s only about 39% accurate, which is worse than a coin flip.

2.  6% of people watch the movie “Groundhog Day” every year to celebrate.

3.  1% have traveled to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to watch the groundhog ceremony.

4.  And 4% of people say Groundhog Day is one of their favorite holidays.

As for this year, 67% of people predicted Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter. Lauren Kelly will need some more jackets!

 

