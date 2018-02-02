Today is Groundhog Day! In a new survey about the holiday in the National Today, they found many folks rank this holiday way more seriously than you (and we) might!

1. 4.2% of people believe the groundhog ALWAYS gets his prediction right, and almost one out of five think he’s right at least two-thirds of the time. He’s not, by the way . . . he’s only about 39% accurate, which is worse than a coin flip.

2. 6% of people watch the movie “Groundhog Day” every year to celebrate.

3. 1% have traveled to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to watch the groundhog ceremony.

4. And 4% of people say Groundhog Day is one of their favorite holidays.