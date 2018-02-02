Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

All these folks had ONE job!

Sarah:

I thought I was being the most awesome faux aunt of all time! My faux niece was turning 10 which is a BIG deal. It’s the only time you add a digit until you turn 100 so I wanted to do what all cool Faux aunts do and that’s send balloons to school! Well, it had been a few days and not that I want a thank you but it’s nice to get one and I didn’t so I called to ask if she got them and she sounded confused. She said, she did but she got them from Sharon! I was like, “Do you know a Sharon” and she said, “no”. I said, “Put your mom on the phone”. I told her I was Sharon and they got the name wrong and that she said she didn’t even know a Sharon wasn’t that weird and she said, she just thought it was another mom or a coach or something.

So to the Florist who I spelling my name for THREE TIMES and said THREE times Sarah with an H thanks for sending flowers to my faux niece with the name SHARON with an H!

Geoff:

You guys ever watch Jeopardy? These folks really needed to study up on football. You had ONE job, nerds! 🙂

No one on Jeopardy knew anything about football 😂 pic.twitter.com/EomJWawkWF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 2, 2018

Lauren:

Did you get to see the Super Blue Blood Moon Wednesday morning?

They said It’s was a Super Moon because it’s the largest full moon of the year, and it’s a Blue Moon because this will be the second full moon in January. And it’s a Blood Moon because it’s a lunar eclipse that turns the moon red.

They said the best time to see it was going to be between 6:15 and 6:30, so we watched. And watched….and watched….

AND NOTHING.

I mean, the eclipse part was cool and all…but I didn’t see any kind of red-colorful moon that was predicted to be seen!

So to the SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON:

YOU HAD ONE JOB!!