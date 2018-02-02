All these folks had ONE job!
Sarah:
I thought I was being the most awesome faux aunt of all time! My faux niece was turning 10 which is a BIG deal. It’s the only time you add a digit until you turn 100 so I wanted to do what all cool Faux aunts do and that’s send balloons to school! Well, it had been a few days and not that I want a thank you but it’s nice to get one and I didn’t so I called to ask if she got them and she sounded confused. She said, she did but she got them from Sharon! I was like, “Do you know a Sharon” and she said, “no”. I said, “Put your mom on the phone”. I told her I was Sharon and they got the name wrong and that she said she didn’t even know a Sharon wasn’t that weird and she said, she just thought it was another mom or a coach or something.
So to the Florist who I spelling my name for THREE TIMES and said THREE times Sarah with an H thanks for sending flowers to my faux niece with the name SHARON with an H!
Geoff:
You guys ever watch Jeopardy? These folks really needed to study up on football. You had ONE job, nerds! 🙂
Lauren:
Did you get to see the Super Blue Blood Moon Wednesday morning?
They said It’s was a Super Moon because it’s the largest full moon of the year, and it’s a Blue Moon because this will be the second full moon in January. And it’s a Blood Moon because it’s a lunar eclipse that turns the moon red.
They said the best time to see it was going to be between 6:15 and 6:30, so we watched. And watched….and watched….
AND NOTHING.
I mean, the eclipse part was cool and all…but I didn’t see any kind of red-colorful moon that was predicted to be seen!
So to the SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON:
YOU HAD ONE JOB!!
“Oh look! I see the #SuperBlueBloodMoon!”
– my newsfeed all morning. pic.twitter.com/TZPTOF1loB
— Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) January 31, 2018