Filed Under:Jeopardy, The Morning MIX, you had one job
Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

All these folks had ONE job!

Sarah:

I thought I was being the most awesome faux aunt of all time! My faux niece was turning 10 which is a BIG deal. It’s the only time you add a digit until you turn 100 so I wanted to do what all cool Faux aunts do and that’s send balloons to school!  Well, it had been a few days and not that I want a thank you but it’s nice to get one and I didn’t so I called to ask if she got them and she sounded confused. She said, she did but she got them from Sharon! I was like, “Do you know a Sharon” and she said, “no”. I said, “Put your mom on the phone”. I told her I was Sharon and they got the name wrong and that she said she didn’t even know a Sharon wasn’t that weird and she said, she just thought it was another mom or a coach or something.

So to the Florist who I spelling my name for THREE TIMES and said THREE times Sarah with an H thanks for sending flowers to my faux niece with the name SHARON with an H!

 

Geoff:

You guys ever watch Jeopardy? These folks really needed to study up on football. You had ONE job, nerds! 🙂

Lauren:

Did you get to see the Super Blue Blood Moon Wednesday morning?

They said It’s was a Super Moon because it’s the largest full moon of the year, and it’s a Blue Moon because this will be the second full moon in January. And it’s a Blood Moon because it’s a lunar eclipse that turns the moon red.

They said the best time to see it was going to be between 6:15 and 6:30, so we watched. And watched….and watched….

AND NOTHING.

I mean, the eclipse part was cool and all…but I didn’t see any kind of red-colorful moon that was predicted to be seen!

So to the SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON:

YOU HAD ONE JOB!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live