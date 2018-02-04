If you were still skeptical about those rumors on whether Kylie Jenner was really pregnant or not, here’s your proof: she just gave birth to a baby girl today!
And here’s the official post from Kylie herself:
According to TMZ, “She delivered her firstborn at Cedars-Sinai in L.A., the same hospital where sisters Kim and Kourtney delivered their broods. Rob‘s daughter, Dream, was also born there.”
