Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
If you were still skeptical about those rumors on whether Kylie Jenner was really pregnant or not, here’s your proof: she just gave birth to a baby girl today!

And here’s the official post from Kylie herself:

According to TMZ, “She delivered her firstborn at Cedars-Sinai in L.A., the same hospital where sisters Kim and Kourtney delivered their broodsRob‘s daughter, Dream, was also born there.”

