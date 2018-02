Esmond Allcock of Saskatchewan, Canada, celebrated his 108th birthday last week on January 26th. So what is his secret? Diet? Excercise?

Nope, something much sweeter and close to the heart, a good wife.

Esmond and his wife, Helen, have been married for 72 years. Although she passed away 7 years ago. He still maintains that she is the reason for his long life.

Click here to see the photos.