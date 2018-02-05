**JJ Watt was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his incredible fundraising efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, yeah JJ…CONGRATS! Much deserved!

The Houston Texans player, 25, accepted the prestigious award on Saturday, February 3. “This award is about the inherent good that lies within humanity. It’s about the city of Houston and its ability to overcome adversity at a time when it all seemed lost. It is about the hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country and all over the world who donated to a city they may have never been to, to people that they may never meet,” he said at the NFL honors event. “But they donated simply because they saw their fellow humans going through a difficult time and they wanted to help out.”

Truly humbled and honored. Thank you. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 4, 2018

What a night. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/s6bnejahRB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 4, 2018

**Congrats to the Philladelphia Eagles who won Super Bowl 52 last night in an incredible game. They upset the New England Patriots to win 41-33. And as always, people were paying attention to the commercials as much as they were watching the plays.

A 30-second spot ran for $5 million dollars, and overall most of the commercials were pretty good. Here’s what stood out:

People seemed to really like the Doritos/Mountain Dew commercial with Peter Dinklage form GoT and Morgan Freeman rapping to Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot,

Tide was all over the Super Bowl this year, with a series of ads featuring David Harbour who plays the cop Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things”, M&M’s had Danny DeVito as an M&M that becomes human.

Jeep had Jeff Goldblum re-enact the famous chase scene from the first “Jurassic Park”, where they drive away from a T-Rex But he was actually just daydreaming in a Jeep dealership. It was a good tie-in to all the “Jurassic World” trailers during the game too.

Amazon’s Alexa losing her voice, Chris Pratt for Michelob Ultra, but one of the absolute best “commercials” was actually just a promo for the NFL.

They had Eli Manning and Odell Beckham, Jr. of the Giants practice a touchdown celebration . . . which turned out be the “I’ve Had The Time of My Life” dance routine from “Dirty Dancing”, complete with “the lift.”

**Justin Timberlake‘s halftime show was pretty basic, really. Nothing super crazy, no special live guests. To sum it up in one word: MEH.

He did a medley of his hits, like “SexyBack”, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”,”Cry Me a River” and his new one, “Filthy”.

The biggest set piece was a giant, projected image of PRINCE…when Justin sang a duet of “I Would Die 4 You” He was paying homage to him because the game was in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis.

The most exciting part of his whole performance was watching to random kid Justin stopped by to take a selfie with, but the kid couldn’t really figure out how to get his phone right.

Meet Ryan, the teen who snapped a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show. “I kind of just jumped in there.” https://t.co/UvLdTcJ7YG pic.twitter.com/lmXL16iEwD — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2018

**All those conspiracy theories about Kylie Jenner being the surrogate for Kim or Khloe…turns out she was indeed carrying the child of her boyfriend Travis Scott…and she gave birth on Thursday.

It’s a girl, but there’s no word yet on her name.

Kylie never even confirmed she was pregnant . . . and in an Instagram post yesterday, she explained why . . . quote, “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

**John Stamos and pregnant fiancee Caitlin McHugh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, February 3.

The couple tied the knot at Stamos’ Beverly Hills, California, home in front of family and friends, Entertainment Tonight reports. In pics posted by ET, the bride wore a white strapless gown with a full tulle skirt, while the Fuller House star wore a black suit, white shirt and a black bow tie.

Stamos, 54, asked for 32-year-old McHugh’s hand in October 2017 at Disneyland

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh’s magical wedding day: see the pics https://t.co/yB2K7Azfk1 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 4, 2018

**Leslie Odom Jr. kicked things off for the Big Game yesterday by singing “America the Beautiful“ …which then led to Pink.

She was battling the flu ahead of her Super Bowl National Anthem performance, which brought everyone to question what she took out of her mouth right before she started to sing last night. In case there was any confusion…

It was a throat lozenge — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

Before the big game she posted a photo of herself practicing and bundled up while wearing a scarf captioning it, “Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Pink NAILED the performance anyway

**Lady Gaga has announced she is canceling the remaining European dates of her Joanne World Tour due to severe pain, after that leg of the tour was postponed in September 2017.

A statement shared on the singer’s Instagram account on Saturday, February 3, began, “Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live. As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.”

Gaga, who suffers from fibromyalgia, announced she was postponing the European leg of the Joanne tour in September 2017. At the time she shared an emotional Instagram post that read, “I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles … As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference… I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life.”

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 2, 2018 at 11:10pm PST

**This was a totally bizarre story to I read over the weekend…

Bekah Martinez has responded to the news that her mother reported her missing while she was trying to win over Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart in season 22 of The Bachelor.

A February 1 report by the North Coast Journal about the 35 people that have been reported missing in Humboldt County, California, included The Bachelor contestant. Once the story was shared on social media, the publication’s Facebook followers noticed that the reality personality was on the list.

Martinez, who started filming the show in September, was reported missing at 1:06 a.m. on November 18. “Martinez had reportedly come to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm. Her mother hadn’t heard from her since November 12, 2017,” Public Information Officer Samantha Karges from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office told the paper.

Martinez tweeted out the link to the North Coast Journal on Friday, February 2, reacting to the situation. “MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??” she tweeted.