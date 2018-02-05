Aside from the fantastic game that was played yesterday (Hey anytime the Patriots lose, we’re good with it), there were the commercials that are always a big talking point and Super Bowl LII didn’t disappoint. Let’s look at the movie trailers that got us going first. From the 45-second teaser trailer for Solo to The Avengers to Jurassic World.

Ok, now on to the commercials. Here are our favorites in no particular order…

The Tide Guy starring none other than David Harbour from Stranger Things.

Rocket Mortgage with Keegan-Michael Key from Key & Peele.

Visit Australia’s fake Crocodile Dundee movie got us mad that this wasn’t actually a movie.

Amazon’s Alexa lost her voice, so a few celebs stepped in to save the day.

Eli Manning and Oden Beckham Jr. did a little dirty dancing.

Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman teamed up for an epic lip sync battle for Doritos.

And finally, Danny DeVito and the M&M spot.