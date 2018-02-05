Steven Oehlenschlager | Dreamstime.com

A hunter in Maryland was taken to the hospital over the weekend when a dead goose hit him on the head. Robert Meilhammer, 51, suffered severe injuries to his head and face while out hunting for geese.

Meilhammer was hunting on a private piece of land when another hunter shot a goose that fell and landed right on his head.

“These birds weigh anywhere from 10 to probably 14 pounds. They can have a wingspan of up to six feet,” Candy Thomson, Maryland Natural Resources Police, told CBS Baltimore. “So, if they’re 35 yards up in the air, and they’re falling 60 feet and they hit you in the head, it’s going to definitely cause severe damage.”

Officals say Meilhammer was lucky to be hunting with friends as they carried him to the road and then got him flown to the local Shock Trauma Center.