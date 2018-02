Justin Timberlake, fresh off his Super Bowl LII Halftime performance, Justin Timberlake is announcing a new round of shows for a second leg of his world tour.

The pop superstar already had two shows in Houston sell out, so he added a third show to take place Jan. 22nd 2019 at the Toyota Center.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 19th and VIP packages can be purchased at JustinTimberlake.com.

Timberlake’s first two shos of his Man of the Woods tour are May 23rd & 25th at Toyota Center.