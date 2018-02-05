Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Got Chinese takeout with my fam on Friday night, and got a CHOCOLATE fortune cookie! Never seen one of those before!

img 7145 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

I had seen the commercial for the new Coke Zero Sugar a hundred times, so had to see for myself if they “nailed it”… they did.

img 7152 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Got sucked into another Hallmark Valentines Day movie this weekend, this one with Adrian Grenier…WHO IS A TWIN TO MY BOYFRIEND GABE. Seriously!

img 7160 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Sarah, Geoff, Chase and I all went curling to get ready for the Winter Olympics, and it’s HARDER than you think!!

27625082 1836404519765850 7485079191129365468 o Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

On Sunday, got the fam together to watch the Super Bowl…my nephew enjoyed ALL THE THINGS

img 7186 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

