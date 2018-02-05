In a few seconds this kid became the most popular kid in America! For a few hours he was annonymous. Now the world knows that this kid is Ryan McKenna. He is a Massachusetts native. The St. Paul Pioneer Express got one of the first interviews with him and he said, quote, “It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place,” McKenna told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Then all of a sudden I’m up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can’t believe it.” He is a 7th grader and clearly going to be the hero of his school!

The #SuperBowl halftime #Selfiekid is going to be a HERO at school tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ONWLgOBGU2 — M. Jennings (@RealFriscoKid) February 5, 2018

So what was he doing on his phone? We’ll find out. He’s going to be on Good Morning America and The Today Show this morning.